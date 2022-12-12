Previous
Next
A Glorious Sunset by gardenfolk
Photo 2144

A Glorious Sunset

May there be
just enough clouds
in your life
to create
a glorious sunset.
...Author Unknown

Taken from our balcony. Nice on Black.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise