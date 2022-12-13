Previous
A Magic Wand by gardenfolk
Photo 2145

A Magic Wand

Christmas waves
a magic wand
over this world
and behold,
everything is
softer and
more beautiful.
…Norman Vincent Peale

Another home decorated for Christmas in the fab 40’s. Nice on Black.

https://www.visitcalifornia.com/experience/fabulous-forties/

13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
