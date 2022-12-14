Previous
Next
And Love Without Penalties by gardenfolk
Photo 2146

And Love Without Penalties

Cats know
how to obtain
food without labor,
shelter without confinement,
and love without penalties.
...W.L. George

A neighborhood home with two kitties, a bicycle and a fountain. Best on Black.

A busy week so I am posting ahead while I have the chance.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise