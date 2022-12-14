Sign up
Photo 2146
And Love Without Penalties
Cats know
how to obtain
food without labor,
shelter without confinement,
and love without penalties.
...W.L. George
A neighborhood home with two kitties, a bicycle and a fountain. Best on Black.
A busy week so I am posting ahead while I have the chance.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
4th December 2022 12:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arbor
,
fountain
,
bicycle
,
kitties
,
black-door
