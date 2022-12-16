Previous
Next
Own Perfection by gardenfolk
Photo 2148

Own Perfection

Autumn lingered on
as if fond of its
own perfection.
...Winston Graham

I couldn't resist another Katniss pose amongst the fallen Autumn leaves. My chameleon kitty looks more gray in this pic.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise