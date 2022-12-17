Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2149
If You Build It Well
If you build it well
a satisfaction comes.
An honor to say
"I built that with
fidelity, purpose,
value & integrity."
...Richard L. Ratliff
This is a side view of the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2149
photos
197
followers
96
following
588% complete
View this month »
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
4th December 2022 12:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
bricks
,
windows
,
hotel
,
architecture
Wylie
ace
It looks fancy!
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close