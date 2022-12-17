Previous
If You Build It Well by gardenfolk
If you build it well
a satisfaction comes.
An honor to say
"I built that with
fidelity, purpose,
value & integrity."
...Richard L. Ratliff

This is a side view of the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel.
17th December 2022

Wylie ace
It looks fancy!
December 17th, 2022  
