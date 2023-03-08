Drag Me Away

Wild horse couldn't

drag me away.

...Rolling Stones



Of course, I didn't want to leave the beautiful beach, waves and warm water of Florida. It looks like I am being dragged out of the ocean! My friend didn't want me to leave either. She is staying until the end of March.



However, my husband and furry girls were ready for me to come home. Katniss ran around and was so happy to see me. It always takes Sophie Belle, at her age, a few days to return to normal again.



I have not been able to get my iPhone and Mac Book to communicate and transfer photos so I am going to continue to post my Florida photos until I can get this issue fixed.



I am still trying to catch up on 365 as well as coming down with a bad cold and ear infection after I returned home.