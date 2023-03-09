Of all the paths

Of all the pathsyou take in life,make sure a fewof them are sandy....Author UnknownThis is the cottage I stayed at, while in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. It was built in 1926. Sadly, it has been sold for 2.7 million and will be torn down and replaced by condos. However, it was sold a few years ago and it hasn't been bulldozed yet.I like the charm of old Florida and the quaint beach cottages. They are getting harder and harder to keep when the property is so valuable.You can see again in this photo (opposite view towards cottage) that I lined the path with my found pen shells. It was a fun project. I wonder how long it will last?