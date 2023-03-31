Previous
Up on the Roof by gardenfolk
Photo 2281

Up on the Roof

On the roof
it's peaceful
as can be
and there
the world below
don't bother me.
...Carole King

This was taken at the Folsom Zoo, Looks like this peacock was an escapee. However, when kids started closing in, it jumped back on the zoo property. One smart peacock.

James Taylor: Up on the Roof
https://youtu.be/fUDuazMLWt8
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Wylie ace
Lovely shot. Over here, the peacocks are just starting to get their tails back ready for Spring.
March 30th, 2023  
