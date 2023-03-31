Sign up
Photo 2281
Up on the Roof
On the roof
it's peaceful
as can be
and there
the world below
don't bother me.
...Carole King
This was taken at the Folsom Zoo, Looks like this peacock was an escapee. However, when kids started closing in, it jumped back on the zoo property. One smart peacock.
James Taylor: Up on the Roof
https://youtu.be/fUDuazMLWt8
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2023 4:01pm
Privacy
Tags
trees
,
peacock
,
feathers
,
roof
,
building
,
zoo
,
tail
,
folsom
,
river-rock
Wylie
ace
Lovely shot. Over here, the peacocks are just starting to get their tails back ready for Spring.
March 30th, 2023
