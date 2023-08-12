Previous
Trees Are Poems by gardenfolk
Photo 2377

Trees are poems
that the earth writes
upon the sky.
...Kahlil Gibran

This is our Crepe Myrtle tree in front of our home.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagerstroemia


12th August 2023

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
