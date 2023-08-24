Sign up
Photo 2427
Life Doesn’t Give You Lemons
Life doesn't give you lemons.
The life of a lemon tree does.
...Charles Peter Watson
The blooms smelled so good. Now I have small lemons budding all over the small tree. They are Meyer Lemons...my favorite.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
0
0
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
26th May 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
blossoms
,
lemon-tree
