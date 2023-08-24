Previous
Next
Life Doesn’t Give You Lemons by gardenfolk
Photo 2427

Life Doesn’t Give You Lemons

Life doesn't give you lemons.
The life of a lemon tree does.
...Charles Peter Watson

The blooms smelled so good. Now I have small lemons budding all over the small tree. They are Meyer Lemons...my favorite.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise