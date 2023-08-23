Sign up
Photo 2426
Don't Ever Take a Fence Down
Don't ever take a fence down
until you know why it was put up
...Gilbert K. Chesterton
In this yard, the fence was put up to decorate. It creates a lot of visual interest and fun. I like to visit and explore.
Thank you for hanging in there while I also finished filling in and completing my month of July.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
plants
,
garden
,
palms
,
yard
,
vintage-decor
