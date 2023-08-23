Previous
Don't Ever Take a Fence Down by gardenfolk
Photo 2426

Don't Ever Take a Fence Down

Don't ever take a fence down
until you know why it was put up
...Gilbert K. Chesterton

In this yard, the fence was put up to decorate. It creates a lot of visual interest and fun. I like to visit and explore.

Thank you for hanging in there while I also finished filling in and completing my month of July.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise