Photo 2420
She is a Delicate Flower
Magnolia Blossom
She is a delicate flower
Dressed in white,
like a blushing bride
Open wide with possibility
She is the epitome
Of southern charm
and grace.
...Patricia Neely-Dorsey
https://www.backyardnature.net/fl_magno.htm
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
white
bloom
magnolia
soft-focus
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous!
August 21st, 2023
