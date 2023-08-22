Previous
She is a Delicate Flower by gardenfolk
Photo 2420

She is a Delicate Flower

Magnolia Blossom

She is a delicate flower
Dressed in white,
like a blushing bride
Open wide with possibility
She is the epitome
Of southern charm
and grace.
...Patricia Neely-Dorsey

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous!
August 21st, 2023  
