Photo 2419
Fire Within Me
Sky above me
Earth below me
Fire Within Me
...Author Unknown
We had quite the sunset last week.
Nice on Black.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2023 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
orange
,
silhouette
Casablanca
ace
So rich and lovely!
August 21st, 2023
