Previous
Drop it Like it's Hot by gardenfolk
Photo 2398

Drop it Like it's Hot

Drop it like it's hot!
...Snoop Dog

It has been a HOT month. 107 degrees was too much for Stumpy, the squirrel.

I will go back over the weekend and fill in my July from when I had my vertigo and could not do any posting. I want to fill in my month even though August is coming to a close.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise