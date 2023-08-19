Previous
It's the Cat Days of Summer by gardenfolk
It's the Cat Days of Summer

It's the cat days of summer.
They're just like dogs days,
only more pissed off.
...Maxine

It has been so hot that Katniss doesn't even want to be outside...until the sun goes down.
It has been a hot August.

Happy Caturday!
