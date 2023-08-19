Sign up
Photo 2397
It's the Cat Days of Summer
It's the cat days of summer.
They're just like dogs days,
only more pissed off.
...Maxine
It has been so hot that Katniss doesn't even want to be outside...until the sun goes down.
It has been a hot August.
Happy Caturday!
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
365
365
Taken
24th July 2023 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sleeping
,
indoors
,
grumpy
,
peeking
,
katniss
