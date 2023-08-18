Sign up
Photo 2396
Into the Heart of a Pansy
Nobody can keep on
being angry if she looks
into the heart of a pansy
for a little while.
...Lucy Maud Montgomery
I thought these were the prettiest little lavender pansies. Taken at Zaanse Schans in the Netherlands.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
lavender
,
pansies
