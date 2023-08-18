Previous
Into the Heart of a Pansy by gardenfolk
Into the Heart of a Pansy

Nobody can keep on
being angry if she looks
into the heart of a pansy
for a little while.
...Lucy Maud Montgomery

I thought these were the prettiest little lavender pansies. Taken at Zaanse Schans in the Netherlands.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

