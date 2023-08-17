Sign up
Photo 2381
Sometimes I Pretend
Sometimes I pretend
to be normal.
But then it gets boring
so I go back
to being me.
...Author Unknown
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2381
photos
179
followers
97
following
Tags
eyes
,
face
,
kitty
,
upside-down
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
katniss
Joy's Focus
ace
Hello Katniss!
August 17th, 2023
