Previous
Photo 2379
Block of Granite
The block of granite
which was an obstacle
in the pathway of the weak
became a stepping stone
in the pathway of the strong.
...Thomas Carlyle
Here is a wall of granite rock next to Alpine Falls in the South Lake Tahoe area and Fallen Leaf Lake.
Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains are underlain by Jurassic and Cretaceous granite rocks that locally enclose small pendants of Triassic and Jurassic metamorphic rocks.
https://www.earthmagazine.org/article/travels-geology-lake-tahoe-jewel-sierra-nevada/
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
0
0
