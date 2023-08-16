Block of Granite

The block of granitewhich was an obstaclein the pathway of the weakbecame a stepping stonein the pathway of the strong....Thomas CarlyleHere is a wall of granite rock next to Alpine Falls in the South Lake Tahoe area and Fallen Leaf Lake.Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains are underlain by Jurassic and Cretaceous granite rocks that locally enclose small pendants of Triassic and Jurassic metamorphic rocks.