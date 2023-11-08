Sign up
Photo 2503
If You Want to Fly
If you want to fly,
give up everything
that weighs you down.
...Author Unknown
I had an appointment today and was out and about. I loved all the big puffy white clouds in the sky. We had some wild rain locally and snow in the Sierra.
Thirteen birds and a cumulonimbus cloud.
Nice on Black.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_cloud
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
0
Tags
blue-sky
,
cumulonimbus-cloud
,
light-camera-pole
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great capture.
November 8th, 2023
