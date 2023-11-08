Previous
If You Want to Fly by gardenfolk
If you want to fly,
give up everything
that weighs you down.
...Author Unknown

I had an appointment today and was out and about. I loved all the big puffy white clouds in the sky. We had some wild rain locally and snow in the Sierra.

Thirteen birds and a cumulonimbus cloud.

Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cumulonimbus_cloud
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great capture.
November 8th, 2023  
