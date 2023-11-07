Previous
Are Cats Strange Animals by gardenfolk
Photo 2502

Are Cats Strange Animals

Are cats strange animals
or do they so resemble us
that we find them curious
as we do monkeys?
...John Steinbeck

Katniss sitting in our tree. Nice on Black.

7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise