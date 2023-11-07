Sign up
Previous
Photo 2502
Are Cats Strange Animals
Are cats strange animals
or do they so resemble us
that we find them curious
as we do monkeys?
...John Steinbeck
Katniss sitting in our tree. Nice on Black.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2502
photos
179
followers
103
following
685% complete
View this month »
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
6th November 2023 12:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
cat
,
shadows
,
kitty
,
lighting
,
katniss
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023
