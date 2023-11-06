Previous
Can Be Ablaze by gardenfolk
Photo 2501

Can Be Ablaze

A sunrise or sunset
can be ablaze
with brilliance and
arouse all the passion,
all the yearning, in the
soul of the beholder.
...Mary Balogh

I forgot to post this one taken at my son's home on Halloween night.

Nice on Black.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
