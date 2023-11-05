Sign up
Photo 2500
Pumpkins Please
Autumn leaves
and
pumpkins, please.
...Anonymous
A decorated window on a cute vintage home in Cincinnati. I love the leaded glass too. Nice on Black.
I have a busy weekend so posting ahead. Enjoy!
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Taken
16th October 2023 1:12pm
Tags
window
,
pumpkins
,
cincinnati
