Pumpkins Please by gardenfolk
Pumpkins Please

Autumn leaves
and
pumpkins, please.
...Anonymous

A decorated window on a cute vintage home in Cincinnati. I love the leaded glass too. Nice on Black.

I have a busy weekend so posting ahead. Enjoy!
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
