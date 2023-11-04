Previous
The Treasure by gardenfolk
Photo 2499

The Treasure

There is an old saying:
If you want to hide
the treasure,
put it in plain sight.
Then no one will see it.
Larry Dossey
4th November 2023

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
