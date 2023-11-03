bring out their best.

People make bad choices
In 2019, Berheim added three "Forest Giants' created by the Danish artist Thomas Dambo, which has attracted new visitors. The forest giants were created out of only recycled wood as to reduce the environmental impact.
This is the troll named "Little Nis", the youngest and smallest of the Forest Giants. He likes to explore and is excited by his newest discovery, his reflection.
As Kentucky's Official State Arboretum, Bernheim Forest features 16,000 acres of wildlife sanctuary, a landscaped arboretum and visitors center. The Forest Giants are part of the outdoor exhibits but sadly, may be leaving in 2024.