Bring Out Their Best by gardenfolk
Photo 2498

Bring Out Their Best

People make bad choices
if they're mad or
scared or stressed.
But throw a little love
their way and you'll
bring out their best.
...The Trolls from Frozen


In 2019, Berheim added three "Forest Giants' created by the Danish artist Thomas Dambo, which has attracted new visitors. The forest giants were created out of only recycled wood as to reduce the environmental impact.

This is the troll named "Little Nis", the youngest and smallest of the Forest Giants. He likes to explore and is excited by his newest discovery, his reflection.

As Kentucky's Official State Arboretum, Bernheim Forest features 16,000 acres of wildlife sanctuary, a landscaped arboretum and visitors center. The Forest Giants are part of the outdoor exhibits but sadly, may be leaving in 2024.


https://thomasdambo.com/

https://bernheim.org/plan-your-visit/

3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Ver nicely captured. Great reflections.
November 3rd, 2023  
