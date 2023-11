No one can seetheir reflectionsin running water.It is only in still waterthat we can see....Taoist ProverbCedar and Holly Ponds were designed by the Olmstead brothers as part of the Bernheim Forest master plan. They were constructed in 1939. As a tribute to the Bernheim Forest history, the were recently renamed the Olmstead Ponds.It was a beautiful Kentucky day and perfect weather. Nice on Black.