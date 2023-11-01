Previous
The Earth Exhales by gardenfolk
Photo 2496

The Earth Exhales

After the rain
the earth exhales
a sweet refreshing scent.
...Author Unknown
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Brian ace
Love this image and the quote
November 1st, 2023  
