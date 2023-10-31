Previous
The Midnight Hour by gardenfolk
Photo 2495

The Midnight Hour

Darkness falls
across the land
The Midnight Hour
is close at hand.
...Rodney Lynn Temperton

Our neighbors were in a bewitching mood. Their front yard looked spooky. This is a small glance. There were motion detectors and all the characters talked & moved.

Nice on Black.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Photo Details

Brian ace
👻🎃
November 1st, 2023  
