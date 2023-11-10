Previous
The Smile is Real by gardenfolk
Photo 2505

The Smile is Real

Once the heart is blessed
the smile is real.
...Author Unknown

We went to a quirky and unique "mewseum" while I was in Cincinnati. This collage is only a fraction of how many lucky cats were there in all shapes, sizes and objects...thousands and thousands!

In Japanese, maneki-neko means beckoning cat. The idea is that the cat is welcoming and greeting you. The lucky cat symbol is considered good luck to place in your home, office or business. You can recognize the lucky cat symbol because it always has one arm up, with the paw facing down, almost as if it's waving.

Left paw up means more customers
Right paw up means money and good fortune
Both paws up means protection

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Elyse Klemchuk
Look at all the cats! I wish you money, protection and good fortune!
November 10th, 2023  
