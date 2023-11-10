the smile is real.

Once the heart is blessedthe smile is real....Author UnknownWe went to a quirky and unique "mewseum" while I was in Cincinnati. This collage is only a fraction of how many lucky cats were there in all shapes, sizes and objects...thousands and thousands!In Japanese, maneki-neko means beckoning cat. The idea is that the cat is welcoming and greeting you. The lucky cat symbol is considered good luck to place in your home, office or business. You can recognize the lucky cat symbol because it always has one arm up, with the paw facing down, almost as if it's waving.Left paw up means more customersRight paw up means money and good fortuneBoth paws up means protection