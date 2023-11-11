Sign up
Photo 2506
The Land of the Free
This nation will remain
the land of the free
only as long as it is
the home of the brave.
...Elmer Davis
The flag is a reflection in the window of an antique shop. I spotted it in a small town in Kentucky. Pray for peace.
All 3 grand boys are coming over for the weekend so I will be busy...thus posting early. Pray I survive. :)
Happy weekend to you all.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
