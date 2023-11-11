The Land of the Free

This nation will remain

the land of the free

only as long as it is

the home of the brave.

...Elmer Davis



The flag is a reflection in the window of an antique shop. I spotted it in a small town in Kentucky. Pray for peace.



All 3 grand boys are coming over for the weekend so I will be busy...thus posting early. Pray I survive. :)



Happy weekend to you all.