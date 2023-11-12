a sense of grandeur.

Art Deco design is all aboutmaking a statement and creatinga sense of grandeur....AnonymousA soaring masterpiece and a National Historic Landmark, Cincinnati Union Terminal is also a museum and cultural center. As one of the last great American train stations built, it was opened in 1933 and covers 500,000 square feet.When I first visited in 2019, the fountain had been drained for 3 years due to restoration. I had to go back this year to see the fountain flowing in all its glory. It looks beautiful.