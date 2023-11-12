Previous
A Sense of Grandeur by gardenfolk
Photo 2507

A Sense of Grandeur

Art Deco design is all about
making a statement and creating
a sense of grandeur.
...Anonymous

A soaring masterpiece and a National Historic Landmark, Cincinnati Union Terminal is also a museum and cultural center. As one of the last great American train stations built, it was opened in 1933 and covers 500,000 square feet.

When I first visited in 2019, the fountain had been drained for 3 years due to restoration. I had to go back this year to see the fountain flowing in all its glory. It looks beautiful.

https://www.wvxu.org/local-news/2019-05-17/water-returns-to-union-terminal-fountain

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cincinnati_Union_Terminal

https://www.cincymuseum.org/union-terminal/

12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise