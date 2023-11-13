Sign up
Smallest Things
Sometimes the
smallest things
take up the
most room in
our hearts.
...Anonymous
Little Sophie Belle was sleeping. In the winter months, she loses weight so now she barely weighs 4.5 pounds (with her collar, harness and leash). She has a good appetite and eats several times a day.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Tags
dog
,
sleeping
,
sophie-belle
,
teacup-black-schnauzer
Diana
ace
Such an adorable capture of her!
November 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So sweet
November 15th, 2023
