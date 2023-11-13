Previous
Smallest Things by gardenfolk
Photo 2508

Smallest Things

Sometimes the
smallest things
take up the
most room in
our hearts.
...Anonymous

Little Sophie Belle was sleeping. In the winter months, she loses weight so now she barely weighs 4.5 pounds (with her collar, harness and leash). She has a good appetite and eats several times a day.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Diana ace
Such an adorable capture of her!
November 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sweet
November 15th, 2023  
