Previous
And Autumn Grows by gardenfolk
Photo 2509

And Autumn Grows

Days decrease
and autumn grows,
autumn in everything.
...Robert Browning

These are our two maple trees that were planted about 25 years ago. The Sacramento Tree Foundation was offering free trees to provide shade and reduce our electric bill.

They were small sapling and we requested red maples. According to the leaf shape, these may be sugar maples but may be Norway maples. The leaves mostly turn shades of yellow, with touches of red and orange.

This photo was taken 10 days ago. The lawn was raked two days ago and it is already covered with leaves again.

I was doing some research and found that sugar maples have clear sap and Norway maples have white sap. It is confusing because I think our trees have white sap and the bark looks like a Norway but the leaves match a sugar maple. Haha! So confusing. I will look closer tomorrow.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acer_saccharum

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acer_platanoides
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise