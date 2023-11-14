and autumn grows,

Days decreaseand autumn grows,autumn in everything....Robert BrowningThese are our two maple trees that were planted about 25 years ago. The Sacramento Tree Foundation was offering free trees to provide shade and reduce our electric bill.They were small sapling and we requested red maples. According to the leaf shape, these may be sugar maples but may be Norway maples. The leaves mostly turn shades of yellow, with touches of red and orange.This photo was taken 10 days ago. The lawn was raked two days ago and it is already covered with leaves again.I was doing some research and found that sugar maples have clear sap and Norway maples have white sap. It is confusing because I think our trees have white sap and the bark looks like a Norway but the leaves match a sugar maple. Haha! So confusing. I will look closer tomorrow.