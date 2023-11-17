Sign up
Photo 2512
Reflection of the Soul
Reflection of the soul
is like looking at a pond.
You can only see what is
when there is calm.
...Andy Fox
This was taken at Bernheim Forest in Kentucky on a beautiful afternoon.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2513
photos
179
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2023 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
october
,
kentucky
,
bernheim-forest
