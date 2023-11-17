Previous
Next
Reflection of the Soul by gardenfolk
Photo 2512

Reflection of the Soul

Reflection of the soul
is like looking at a pond.
You can only see what is
when there is calm.
...Andy Fox

This was taken at Bernheim Forest in Kentucky on a beautiful afternoon.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise