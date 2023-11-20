Previous
She Paints With Sunlight by gardenfolk
Photo 2515

She Paints With Sunlight

When autumn sets
the woods aglow
she paints with sunlight
from her soul.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

I love the colorful leaves on our Aristocrat Pear tree. The tree is still full of leaves though they are also on the ground.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Faye Turner
Beautiful colours and capture fav
November 20th, 2023  
