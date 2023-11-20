Sign up
Previous
Photo 2515
She Paints With Sunlight
When autumn sets
the woods aglow
she paints with sunlight
from her soul.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
I love the colorful leaves on our Aristocrat Pear tree. The tree is still full of leaves though they are also on the ground.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
colorful
,
closeup
,
pear-tree
Faye Turner
Beautiful colours and capture fav
November 20th, 2023
