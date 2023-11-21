history's footsteps.

The atmosphereis always nice.I love theantique charmof the Golden Lamb.Getting to walk inhistory's footsteps....JoanneThe Golden Lamb is Ohio's longest continually operating business since 1803. The Golden Lamb is a vibrant restaurant and boutique hotel infused with a spirit of hospitality and history.The rich heritage is displayed throughout their establishment as well as in the fourth floor museum rooms which showcase the history of their famous guests, the innkeepers and Shaker culture. The Golden Lamb is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.It is known as the Golden Lamb because that image appeared on its signage for the benefit of the illiterate.Throughout its more than 215 year history, the Golden Lamb has hosted, entertained and provided lodging for many notable guests, including 12 U.S. presidents, political figures, American legends, literary greats and movie stars.To name a few of the guests: Barbara Bush, Henry Clay, Neil Armstrong, Charles Dickens, Daniel Webster, Lord Stanley, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) Charles Laughton and more. The 12 U.S. presidents are in an interesting article listed below.We enjoyed a delicious meal, toured the 4th floor museum of rooms, the Black Horse Tavern and the gift shop, of course. The historian dropped by our table and shared some of its history with us. It was a lovely evening.