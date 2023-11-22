Sign up
Photo 2517
Produce Great Pumpkins
Produce great pumpkins'
the pies will follow later.
...Unknown
Actually, I do not care for pumpkin pie. But I do love pumpkin bread so that is my Thanksgiving tradition.
I like apple pie and apple crisps, pecan pie, peach, cherry pie and many other kinds of pie.
Ikea's pies are delicious! They make 20-22 different kinds of pie, including pumpkin. Apple Hill pies are scrumptious too!
https://sf.eater.com/2022/5/26/23064627/ikedas-auburn-best-pie-market-california
https://www.theunion.com/news/for-love-of-family-and-fruit-auburns-iconic-ikedas-has-a-little-of-everything/article_58b3e228-a419-11ed-bb1f-27cec7ab8bea.html
https://www.highhillranch.com/apple-pies.php
https://www.boavista.com/bakery.html
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pumpkins
,
thanksgiving
,
gormans-heritage-farm
Heather
ace
Love all the orange (and great dof!) I'm with you, Cathee: pumpkin bread would be my preference, too! Fav
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun capture and a lot of pumpkins!
November 22nd, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Lovely and colorful. A bright delight!
November 22nd, 2023
