Previous
Photo 2518
Tide of Love Rushes In
When we focus
on our gratitude
the tide of disappointment
goes out and the
tide of love rushes in.
...Kirstin Armstrong
Happy Thanksgiving!
Here's wishing you, your family and your friends a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving.
Because of your support, comments and favs, I want to Thank You.
Humble and Kind:
https://youtu.be/Bb_qGChk0GI?si=eysOMZn0FRFBPQpl
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2518
photos
181
followers
103
following
689% complete
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
15th November 2023 3:33pm
Tags
tree
,
door
,
backyard
,
happy-thanksgiving
Suzanne
ace
And a very happy time to you in your Thanksgiving celebrations. I like the little poem.
November 23rd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very cute. Happy Thanksgiving!
November 23rd, 2023
