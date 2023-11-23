Previous
Tide of Love Rushes In by gardenfolk
Tide of Love Rushes In

When we focus
on our gratitude
the tide of disappointment
goes out and the
tide of love rushes in.
...Kirstin Armstrong


Happy Thanksgiving!
Here's wishing you, your family and your friends a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving.

Because of your support, comments and favs, I want to Thank You.

Humble and Kind:
https://youtu.be/Bb_qGChk0GI?si=eysOMZn0FRFBPQpl
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Suzanne ace
And a very happy time to you in your Thanksgiving celebrations. I like the little poem.
November 23rd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very cute. Happy Thanksgiving!
November 23rd, 2023  
