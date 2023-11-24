Previous
As Long As Autumn Lasts by gardenfolk
Photo 2519

As Long As Autumn Lasts

As long as autumn lasts
I shall not have hands, canvas,
and colors enough to paint
the beautiful things I see.
...Vincent Van Gogh
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful autumn colors
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise