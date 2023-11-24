Sign up
Previous
Photo 2519
As Long As Autumn Lasts
As long as autumn lasts
I shall not have hands, canvas,
and colors enough to paint
the beautiful things I see.
...Vincent Van Gogh
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2519
photos
180
followers
102
following
690% complete
View this month »
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th November 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
leaves
,
bokeh
,
maple
,
soft-focus
Milanie
ace
Beautiful autumn colors
November 25th, 2023
