Photo 2520
Fly Right to Me
Now I simply let
dinner
fly right to me.
...Author Unknown
Katniss is in our tree. The flaming tree in the background is our neighbor's red maple.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
24th November 2023 7:16pm
Tags
tree
,
cat
,
kitty
,
autumn
,
katniss
