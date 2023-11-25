Previous
Fly Right to Me by gardenfolk
Photo 2520

Fly Right to Me

Now I simply let
dinner
fly right to me.
...Author Unknown

Katniss is in our tree. The flaming tree in the background is our neighbor's red maple.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise