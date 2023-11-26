Previous
As the Primary Green Spaces
As the Primary Green Spaces

City parks serve,
day in and day out,
as the primary green spaces
for a majority of Americans.
...Bruce Babbitt

Ault Park is the fourth largest park in Cincinnati at 224 acres and created in 1911. The hilltop premier park is located in the Mount Lookout neighborhood and commands majestic overlooks and panoramic views.

At the center of the park is Ault Park's Grand Pavilion that was built in 1930 in the Italian Renaissance style. The Pavilion has a cascading waterfall that leads you to the circular grass area. The Pavillon is the most sought after venue for corporate and private dances, parties and weddings, as well as community celebrations.

Ault Park also has nature trails, a soccer field, picnic facilities, children's play areas and beautiful flower gardens.

https://www.aultparkac.org/about-ault-park/

https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks/visit-a-park/find-a-parkfacility/ault-park/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ault_Park

gardenfolk

John Falconer
Great shot.
November 27th, 2023  
Brian
Delightful
November 27th, 2023  
