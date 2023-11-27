knowing perfection.

To understandthe soul of a horseis the closesthuman beingscan come toknowing perfection....Author UnknownOne of the highlights of my trip to Ohio was to visit Old Friends Farm, a retirement facility for racehorses in Kentucky.I wanted to see Silver Charm, a champion American Thoroughbred racehorse. He won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 1997. At the age of 29 years old, Silver charm is the oldest living winner of the Preakness, the Kentucky Derby and the oldest living winner of an American Triple Crown race.Besides loving horses, I also collect silver charms so it meant a lot to me to meet Silver Charm. I also have a silver & gold charm of his Kentucky Derby win that I found a few years ago.We took a tour with Michael Blowen who started the facility with one stall and one horse. In 2003, Old Friends put a new face on the concept of Thoroughbred after care. It was a great day, spending time with all the horses.I had two retired thoroghbred horses that I rode in equestrian and jumping events at local horse shows. I loved it in my teens and early 20's.