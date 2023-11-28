Previous
I Will Remember by gardenfolk
I Will Remember

I will remember
and recover,
not forgive
and forget.
...Anonymous

The grand boys came over for the weekend. Katniss spent a lot of time under the bed. She is happiest when the house is quiet once again.
ace
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah bless her. She’s gorgeous
November 27th, 2023  
