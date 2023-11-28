Sign up
I Will Remember
I will remember
and recover,
not forgive
and forget.
...Anonymous
The grand boys came over for the weekend. Katniss spent a lot of time under the bed. She is happiest when the house is quiet once again.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
katniss
,
sleeping-with-one-eye-open
Lesley
ace
Ah bless her. She’s gorgeous
November 27th, 2023
