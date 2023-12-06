Than My Own Backyard

If I ever go looking

for my heart's desire again,

I won't look any further

than my own backyard.

Because if it isn't there

then I never really lost

it to begin with,

...Dorothy Gale, Wizard of Oz



Sometimes I like to go in the backyard, get underneath the redwood trees and look up. I can feel like I am in the forest without leaving home.



We planted 5 redwood trees, along the inside of our fence, 25 years ago. Then, our neighbors decided to plant redwoods on their side of the fence too. This month is still all about the trees/leaves...redwoods, red maple, pear, Japanese maple, crape myrtle or Christmas trees. Many trees are dressed in red and leaves are accumulating everywhere. Since we do not get snow at our house, I'd like to make a trip to the mountains in January.



Today I am suppose to take Katniss back to the vet for a checkup. She has not wanted to be picked up/held for the last week. However, she is purring again, rolls over for belly rubs and sleeps on our bed. I have not made her wear a collar so we will see how she is healing after oral surgery. Hopefully, I will be able to pick her up and get her in the crate to take to the vet. I can tell you she will not be happy about it though.



Nice on Black.



