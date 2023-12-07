Fall Away Like Dried Leaves

There is no better time

than autumn to begin

forgetting the things

that trouble us,

allowing them to

fall away like dried leaves.

...Paulo Coelho



Between the breezy day and rain, more leaves floated down from our neighbor's red maple tree ...and into our bird bath and yard.



The grand boys are coming over to spend the night this weekend. My husband might get them to help rake leaves. :)



