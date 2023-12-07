Previous
Next
Fall Away Like Dried Leaves by gardenfolk
Photo 2532

Fall Away Like Dried Leaves

There is no better time
than autumn to begin
forgetting the things
that trouble us,
allowing them to
fall away like dried leaves.
...Paulo Coelho

Between the breezy day and rain, more leaves floated down from our neighbor's red maple tree ...and into our bird bath and yard.

The grand boys are coming over to spend the night this weekend. My husband might get them to help rake leaves. :)

Nice on Black.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely colours. Looks like a busy weekend raking leaves
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise