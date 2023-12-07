Sign up
Photo 2532
Fall Away Like Dried Leaves
There is no better time
than autumn to begin
forgetting the things
that trouble us,
allowing them to
fall away like dried leaves.
...Paulo Coelho
Between the breezy day and rain, more leaves floated down from our neighbor's red maple tree ...and into our bird bath and yard.
The grand boys are coming over to spend the night this weekend. My husband might get them to help rake leaves. :)
Nice on Black.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2533
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
backyard
,
maple
,
bird-bath
Babs
ace
Lovely colours. Looks like a busy weekend raking leaves
December 8th, 2023
