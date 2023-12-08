Previous
I Want to Because You Said I Couldn't

I do it because I can
I can because I want to
I want to because you said I couldn't.
...Anonymous

Katniss is feeling much better after her oral surgery. Since they pulled 3 teeth, she won't be smiling.

I kept Katniss inside for a week. I didn't want her to run away after her vet experience.

Nice on Black.
