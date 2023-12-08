Sign up
Photo 2533
I Want to Because You Said I Couldn't
I do it because I can
I can because I want to
I want to because you said I couldn't.
...Anonymous
Katniss is feeling much better after her oral surgery. Since they pulled 3 teeth, she won't be smiling.
I kept Katniss inside for a week. I didn't want her to run away after her vet experience.
Nice on Black.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
leaves
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
