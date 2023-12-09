Previous
Loveliest Smile by gardenfolk
Photo 2534

Loveliest Smile

Autumn,
the year’s last
loveliest smile.
…William Cullen Bryant

Did you spot the leaf with a smile on it?

9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Casablanca ace
That is a sweet thought
December 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
They all look as though they are smiling.
December 10th, 2023  
