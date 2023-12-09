Sign up
Previous
Photo 2534
Loveliest Smile
Autumn,
the year’s last
loveliest smile.
…William Cullen Bryant
Did you spot the leaf with a smile on it?
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
smile
,
leaves
,
fence
,
autumn
,
maple
Casablanca
ace
That is a sweet thought
December 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
They all look as though they are smiling.
December 10th, 2023
