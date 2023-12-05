Sign up
Photo 2530
The Sky's Blue Face
Autumn sets her
leaves ablaze with
sunlit color on
the sky's blue face.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful contrast
December 5th, 2023
