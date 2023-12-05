Previous
The Sky's Blue Face by gardenfolk
Photo 2530

The Sky's Blue Face

Autumn sets her
leaves ablaze with
sunlit color on
the sky's blue face.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful contrast
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise