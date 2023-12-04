Previous
Lay Our Eye Level by gardenfolk
Lay Our Eye Level

Nature will bear
the closest inspection.
She invites us to
lay our eye level
with her smallest leaf
and take an insect
view of its plain.
...Henry Thoreau

Sophie Belle is being swallowed up by all the autumn leaves
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

CC Folk

