Photo 2529
Lay Our Eye Level
Nature will bear
the closest inspection.
She invites us to
lay our eye level
with her smallest leaf
and take an insect
view of its plain.
...Henry Thoreau
Sophie Belle is being swallowed up by all the autumn leaves
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
