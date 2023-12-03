Previous
A Vibrant Folk Artist by gardenfolk
Photo 2528

A Vibrant Folk Artist

Autumn blusters into town
a vibrant folk artist
with a bluesy sound.
...Angie Weiland Crosby

Our pear tree leaves and its ornamental fruit in the sunlight.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023  
