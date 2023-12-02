Neglect Is

Remember

oral surgery

is not expensive...



neglect is.

...Author Unknown



Well, maybe both when it comes to cat oral surgery and teeth cleaning. Katniss broke off a canine tooth (5 years ago) at the gum line and it had developed an abscess. While under anesthesia, the vet determined she needed two additional teeth removed.



Katniss was given an antibiotic and pain injection that would last for the next 4 days. The vet wanted Katniss to wear a cone collar for two weeks and after letting her out of her crate, she was psychotic. The plastic cone banged into everything as she ran through the house. Katniss fell down the stairs because she couldn't see them. She couldn't eat or drink. She finally ran into the back of the closet. Between the trauma of the cone collar and the reaction to the pain med, Katniss had dilated pupils, hyperactivity, agitation, restlessness and aggression. We were both a wreck.



I stayed up all night stress eating and worrying about her. I took the plastic cone collar off and ordered Katniss a more humane recovery pillow collar. It was advertised as soft and comfortable, unblocked sight and she could eat and drink with it on. It worked better and was more comfortable until she figured out how to get it off within 12 hours. It took several hours before we found it. I don't think she will be wearing any collar after this. Hoping she will leave her mouth and stitches alone.



Katniss has not wanted to be lovey or held. She hides and feels the need to be by herself. This window is one of her sanctuary spaces, located in the laundry room. The deep 14" window sill is wide enough so she can rest, sit, sleep and gaze out the window. I cannot wait to get my sweet kitty back to normal. Poor Katniss.



